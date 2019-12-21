Man found shot dead in holiday resort
December 21, 2019 01:00 pm
A man has been found shot dead inside a holiday resort in Sithulpawwa, Kataragama, stated the Police.
The body has been discovered upon an investigation of the Kataragama Police based on a tip-off received by them.
The deceased has identified 47-year-old residing in the Bibile area, stated the police.
Reportedly, the deceased had been killed by a gunshot to the head.
However, it has not yet been determined whether the death is a murder or an act of suicide.
Kataragama Police has launched further investigations on the matter.