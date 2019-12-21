Man found shot dead in holiday resort

-

A man has been found shot dead inside a holiday resort in Sithulpawwa, Kataragama, stated the Police.

The body has been discovered upon an investigation of the Kataragama Police based on a tip-off received by them.

The deceased has identified 47-year-old residing in the Bibile area, stated the police.

Reportedly, the deceased had been killed by a gunshot to the head.

However, it has not yet been determined whether the death is a murder or an act of suicide.

Kataragama Police has launched further investigations on the matter.