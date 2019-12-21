Bus carrying passengers swept away in floodwaters

December 21, 2019   01:25 pm

A bus swept away by floodwaters in Polonnaruwa has been rescued by the efforts of the security forces and the residents of the area.

A private bus transporting passengers from Maduru Oya to Colombo had been swept away by a strong flood current in the Galllella area in Pollonnaruwa, early this morning (21).

Relief teams including the Sri Lanka Police, Sri Lanka Army and the Civil Defense Force had managed to rescue the bus.

Reportedly, 54 passengers including children, pregnant mothers and women had been inside the bus at the time of the incident.

However, no person inside the bus was injured or harmed in the incident, state the Disaster Management Unit of the District.

