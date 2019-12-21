Bus fare on Southern Expressway reduced

December 21, 2019   03:07 pm

Measures have been taken to reduce the bus fares for two destinations on the Southern Expressway from the 23rd of December. 

The fares for Matara-Negombo and Galle-Negombo trips on highway buses have been reduced in this manner, stated the Ministry of Public Transport Management.

Accordingly, the bus fare from Negombo to Matara has been reduced from Rs 720 to Rs 700.

The bus fare from Negombo to Galle has been revised from Rs 630 to Rs 600.

