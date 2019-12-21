Several trains canceled over adverse weather

-

Several train services have been canceled due to the prevailing inclement weather, stated the Department of Railways.

Accordingly, the following train services have been canceled:

-‘Meenagaya’ Intercity Express Train from Colombo Fort to Batticaloa

-‘Pulathisi’ Express Train from Colombo Fort to Polonnaruwa

-Night mail train from Colombo Fort to Trincomalee and Batticaloa

Meanwhile, the train services on the upcountry railway line which was disrupted due to an earth slip have been restored, stated the Railway Department.

However, the train services may be delayed due to the adverse weather, the Department further said.