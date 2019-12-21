Some countries angry with SL armed forces at political level - PM

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that Sri Lanka’s sovereignty as well as its very existence was protected and nurtured by the country’s armed forces in the face of several threats for division of the country.

He made these comments while gracing the Passing Out Parade of 321 Cadet Officers of the Sri Lanka Military Academy (SLMA) at Diyatalawa at the invitation of the Ministry of Defence and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, on Saturday (21).

Rajapaksa also said that Sri Lankan troops showing their professionalism have worked in an exemplary manner. “Although some countries are angry with our armed forces at political level but corresponding foreign armed forces admit that what our troops did was great.”

“You are today joining a proud Army which has shocked the world by eradicating the world’s most brutal terrorist organization,” the Prime Minister said, addressing the Cadet Officers.

The Prime Minister, who was Chief Guest for the occasion, laid a floral wreath at the SLMA war memorial and recalled invaluable past sacrifices of fallen War Heroes in a solemn moment with Secretary Defence, Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, Commander of the Army and the SLMA Commandant, Brigadier S.K. Eshwaran.

A high level foreign army delegation, diplomats, embassy officials, parents and a large gathering were also present on the occasion.