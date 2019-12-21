Troops continue flood relief operations

-

Troops under the Security Forces - East, are continuing their relief operations with commitment for the benefit of flood victims as heavy rains continued in the area on Saturday.

Service of those troops has been made available for the assistance of the public on the directions of the Security Force Headquarters (East), the Sri Lanka Army said.

Troops of 7 Field Engineer Regiment, Minneriya immediately rushed for assistance of flood-ravaged area in Manampitiya Gallalla, and rescued more than 54 people who were trapped inside a Batticoloa - Colombo private bus which skidded off the road due to floods in Gallalla area this morning.

Soldiers had used an excavator to take the bus out of the flooded area with the support of civilians.

Furthermore, the troops were able to rescue more than 10 people who were trapped inside 4 dump trucks. A boat service has been made available in Gallalla, Manampitiya area for the benefit of the public by 7 Field Engineer Regiment.

Meanwhile, the troops under 232 Brigade in liaison with Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force rescued 35 people in Pankunaweli area stranded inside their own houses under floods and immediately carried them to safer locations with the support of boats and helicopters, it said.