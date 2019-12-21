Navy rescues 28 flood victims at Dickwewa

December 21, 2019   11:31 pm

Navy personnel rescued 28 persons who were distressed due to overflowing of Kala wewa, at Dickwewa village in Ippalogama GS division, Anuradhapura, on Saturday (21).

Accordingly, these people affected by the floods made by overflowing water of Kala wewa, were rescued by the Navy and provided necessary assistance, the SL Navy said.

Sri Lanka Navy, under the directives of Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, has deployed number of relief teams throughout the island to assist the people who might become victims of floods under the prevailing adverse weather condition over the island.

