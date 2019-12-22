Indian Chief of Naval Staff visits Eastern Naval Command

December 22, 2019   09:16 am

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh, who is on an official tour to Sri Lanka, visited Eastern Naval Command yesterday.

Upon the arrival, he was warmly received by Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva and Commander of the Eastern Naval Area Rear Admiral Merril Wickremesinghe. They had a cordial discussion at the Navy House.

Afterwards, the Indian Navy chief attended a discussion with officers at the Eastern Naval Command Auditorium and mementos were exchanged between the Commander Eastern Naval Area Rear Admiral Merril Wickremesinghe and the Indian Navy Chief.

Admiral Karambir Singh and the delegation also paid a visit to the naval ships and craft in the dockyard and to the naval museum. Following the visit to the naval dockyard, Indian Navy chief and the delegation was treated with a lunch at the Navy House.

