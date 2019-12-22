Police Commission decides to call for report on Patalis arrest

December 22, 2019   11:07 am

The National Police Commission (NPC) has decided to call for a report from the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) with regard to the arrest o MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.

A spokesperson of the NPC said this request is being made as per the letter directed by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri on Friday.

The letter alleged that the police have not complied with the traditions that should be followed when taking a Member of Parliament into custody.

Accordingly, the NPC decided to call for a report on the arrest of former Megapolis and Western Development Minister.

