Three suspects in possession of heroin nabbed at Wellawaya

December 22, 2019   12:49 pm

Officers of Wellawaya Police have arrested three individuals who had been in possession of heroin.

The arrestees, aged between 20-30 years, were identified as residents of Wellawaya and Buttala areas.

A total of 160mg of heroin were seized from one suspect while 80mg of heroin were found on each of the two other suspects during the raid carried out in Wellawaya and nearby areas.

Police investigations have uncovered that these three youths are heavily addicted to the consumption of drugs.

They were produced before Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court yesterday (21) and remanded until December 31.

Wellawaya Police is probing the incident further.

