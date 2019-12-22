Annular solar eclipse visible from Sri Lanka on Dec. 26

-

A special solar eclipse can be witnessed from Sri Lanka on the 26th of December, says Astronomy Exhibitor at Sri Lanka Planetarium Nalaka Abeysekara.

Speaking to Ada Derana, he said this annular solar eclipse can only be observed from only several of the countries in the world, adding that it is clearly visible to the island nation.

An annular solar eclipse was previously observed in 2010 and will occur again in another 12 years, he added.



In the meantime, Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies (ACCIMT) said the annular phase of this solar eclipse is visible from Saudi Arabia, southern India, Northern parts of Sri Lanka and parts of Indonesia and that those in Europe, parts of Asia, Southern parts Sri Lanka and North-West Australia will see a partial eclipse.

The Annular phase of the eclipse begins approximately 180 kilometers West of Dammam in the desert of eastern Saudi Arabia around 9.04 a.m. (Sri Lankan Time), according to the ACCIMT.

Both partial and annular phases (Penumbral and Umbra shadow) of the eclipse will be first touched on Sri Lankan lands at 8:08:44.0 a.m. and 9.33.16.7 a.m. respectively on Delft Island in Jaffna area.

The annular phase will last only 2 minutes and 40 seconds within the mainland of Sri Lanka along the centerline, the statement said. During the maximum annular phase along the center line within the Sri Lanka mainland, the moon will cover approximately 93% of the Sun.

The general public is advised not to view the solar eclipse with the naked eye or any optical device, such as binoculars or a telescope without a filter.