Flood warning for low-lying areas of Godadora Ela & Kirindi Oya

December 22, 2019   03:07 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has advised people living in low-lying areas of Godadora Ela and Kirindi Oya in Hambantota District to evacuate temporarily owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

Kirindi Oya is already spilling over at several places, the DMC said further.

It cautioned that it is important to evacuate people in the aforementioned areas due to the rising water levels.

The general public can seek assistance by contacting the Call Centre (117) of the DMC.

