Two sluice gates of Kawdulla Reservoir opened

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says two out of the 12 sluice gates of Kawdulla Reservoir are to be opened owing to the continuing heavy rains.

People living in the downstream of Kawdulla Reservoir are urged to be vigilant in this regard.

Medirigiriya Irrigation Engineer P.G. Damboragama said the current water capacity of the reservoir is 100,400 acre-feet. Although the reservoir has a capacity of storing 104,000 acre-feet of water, as a result of the prevailing adverse weather condition, the irrigation engineers have opened six inches of each of the two sluice gates to discharge 300 cubic feet of water per second.