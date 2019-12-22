Railway line between Ambanpola, Moragollagama stations inundated

December 22, 2019   05:38 pm

Four trains scheduled to commute today have been cancelled as the railway line between Ambanpola and Moragollagama was inundated by floodwater, says the Department of Railways.

Deputy General Manager of Railways said the Polonnaruwa Intercity Express scheduled for this evening as well as another train, which was to depart in the morning, were cancelled due to the adverse weather condition.

In the meantime, the ‘Meenagaya’ Express Train and the Night Mail Train from Trincomalee to Batticaloa have also been cancelled.

Following an inspection on the railway line, an announcement will be made on operating trains tomorrow (23), the Railway Department said further.

