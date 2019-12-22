President is becoming the most exemplary leader in Asia - Amaraweera

December 22, 2019   05:56 pm

Sri Lanka Freedom Party has decided to support the future endeavors of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa without any conditions, says Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

He expressed these views addressing a public meeting held in Weeraketiya, Hambantota.

The international community is impressed with President Rajapaksa, he said adding that the President is becoming the most exemplary leader in the Asia.

The Minister added that local manufacturers will be encouraged in the future and restrictions will be put on importing goods.

