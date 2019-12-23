Law must be enforced equally - PM

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says the law must be enforced on everyone equally.

He expressed these views addressing an event at Wadduwa today (22). A cordial meeting of the social media activists of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) was held this morning under the patronage of the Premier.

The law is being strictly enforced today, the Prime Minister said adding that “it does not matter whether it is Champika, Rajitha, Ranil or Mahinda.”

The Premier also stressed that political lawsuits and personal lawsuits are different matters.

PM Rajapaksa also pointed out that they are the ones who are being accused of certain actions of other persons.