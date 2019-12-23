No one can oust Ranil forcibly  Ashu Marasinghe

-

UNP Parliamentarian Ashu Marasinghe says no one can forcibly oust party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Joining “Mokada Une” (What Happened?) programme of Ada Derana 24, the parliamentarian also said Wickremesinghe is not a leader who should leave behind his posts.

Speaking further he said, there is no division of any sort within the United National Party (UNP).

The parliamentarian commented that the main reason for the UNP’s presidential election defeat was the failure to attract the Singhalese Buddhist vote base.