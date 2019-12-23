Nearly 150mm rainfall expected in several areas

-

Very heavy falls of about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern Province and in Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts, the Department of Meteorology said issuing a weather alert.

Heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Central province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Anuradhapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province while fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are expected at some places Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

The prevailing heavy showery condition is likely to continue over the Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces today, however, it will reduce temporary to some extent from 25 December.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota, the Meteorology Department said further.

Heavy falls are likely at some places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee and from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.