Bus strike on Athurugiriya-Pettah route

Bus services on Athurugiriya-Pettah (Route Number 170) have come to a temporary halt this morning (23) owing to a strike.

Welikada Police said an argument between a bus driver and a police officer had escalated. Claiming that the police officer assaulted the bus driver involved in the incident, the bus workers have resorted to this action.

However, speaking to Ada Derana, OIC of Athurugiriya Police said the issue has been resolved and bus services are expected to resume soon.