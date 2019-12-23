Three dead, thousands affected by inclement weather

-

The torrential rains across the island have affected more than 64,000 people, says the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

A total of 13 districts in seven provinces have been experiencing the effects of the prevailing adverse weather condition.

Reports said the accidents caused by inclement weather have claimed three lives so far while six persons were injured.

The DMC said 17,766 people from 5,255 families were moved to safe locations.

Ampara is the most affected district due to the inclement weather and 16,836 persons from this area are suffering from harmful weather conditions.

In the meantime, 15 divisional secretariats in Badulla District were also affected.

The NBRO yesterday said, the landslide early warnings previously issued on Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts are still in effect.



The sluice gates of multiple reservoirs including Kala Wewa, Parakrama Samudraya and Kawdulla Reservoir were also opened owing to the existing situation.

After the sluice gates of Parakrama Samudraya were opened, a water capacity of 1,100 cubic feet per second was being discharged to the Amban Ganga. Owing to this, the water level of Mahaweli River has increased at a rapid rate.

The Department of Irrigation has advised people living in low-lying areas of Mahaweli River to be vigilant in this regard.