Rajitha at court for hearing of 2nd anticipatory bail application

Former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne has arrived at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court for the hearing of his 2nd anticipatory bail application which he filed on Friday (20), seeking the prevention of his arrest says Ada Derana reporter.

Senaratne on Thursday (19) lodged his first anticipatory bail application, stating that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is planning to arrest him over the “white van” media briefing that he held several days before the presidential election last month. The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and several other officials were named as the respondents of this bail application.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate had rejected Senaratne’s anticipatory bail application when it was taken up for consideration Thursday morning.

Senaratne went on to file another anticipatory bail application requesting the court to release him on anticipatory bail before the CID takes him into custody.