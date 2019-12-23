Close accomplice of Angoda Lokka arrested

December 23, 2019   10:07 am

An individual has been arrested over possession of heroin during a raid of the Organized Crime Prevention Unit of the Special Task Force (STF).

The arrested suspect has been identified as a close accomplice of the infamous underworld figure Lasantha Chandana Perera alias ‘Angoda Lokka’.

Over 26 grams of heroin has been found on the suspect, according to the Police STF.

The arrestee has been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police for onward investigations.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested in the Badowita area in Mount Lavinia with over 554 grams of heroin, stated the STF.

