Authorization of 2019 electoral register tomorrow

The authorization of the electoral register for the year 2019 will take place on the 24th of December, according to the Elections Secretariat.

Reportedly, investigations into the objections regarding this year’s electoral register have been concluded.

The register is set to be made public within the upcoming days, stated the Elections Secretariat.

However, as the displaced voters should be given a specific time period to register their names in the electoral register and the voter list will be published soon after.

The register will be available for use if the forthcoming general election is held on the due date.

However, the Elections Secretariat said that the last year’s electoral register should be used if the Parliament is to be dissolved before the 24th of February 2020.