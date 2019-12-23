Rajitha files fresh affidavit to prevent arrest

Rajitha files fresh affidavit to prevent arrest

December 23, 2019   11:48 am

-

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has filed a fresh affidavit with regard to his second anticipatory bail application preventing his arrest, before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (23).

This was when he arrived at the Colombo Chief Magistrate for the consideration of his second anticipatory bail application earlier this morning.

Accordingly, a newly amended affidavit along with new documents related to the relevant incident has been filed through lawyers representing the parliamentarian.

Senaratne’s second bail application is set to be taken up for consideration this afternoon.

Senaratne on Thursday (19) lodged his first anticipatory bail application, stating that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is planning to arrest him over the “white van” media briefing that he held several days before the presidential election last month. The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and several other officials were named as the respondents of this bail application.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate had rejected Senaratne’s anticipatory bail application when it was taken up for consideration Thursday morning (19).

Senaratne went on to file another anticipatory bail application on Friday (20) requesting the court to release him on anticipatory bail before the CID takes him into custody.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories