Rajitha files fresh affidavit to prevent arrest

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has filed a fresh affidavit with regard to his second anticipatory bail application preventing his arrest, before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (23).

This was when he arrived at the Colombo Chief Magistrate for the consideration of his second anticipatory bail application earlier this morning.

Accordingly, a newly amended affidavit along with new documents related to the relevant incident has been filed through lawyers representing the parliamentarian.

Senaratne’s second bail application is set to be taken up for consideration this afternoon.

Senaratne on Thursday (19) lodged his first anticipatory bail application, stating that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is planning to arrest him over the “white van” media briefing that he held several days before the presidential election last month. The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and several other officials were named as the respondents of this bail application.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate had rejected Senaratne’s anticipatory bail application when it was taken up for consideration Thursday morning (19).

Senaratne went on to file another anticipatory bail application on Friday (20) requesting the court to release him on anticipatory bail before the CID takes him into custody.