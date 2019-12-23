Amaraweera instructs removal of vending stalls at Bastian Mawatha

-

Minister of Transport Service Management and Minister of Power & Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has given instructions to remove unauthorized vending stalls set up alongside the Bastian Mawatha in Pettah.

The officials of the National Transport Commission have accordingly been directed to take action in this regard.

It is reported that these premises were previously allocated for the vendors based on political interests.

Minister Amaraweera has accordingly instructed the officials to inspect the legality of these vending stalls and take measures to remove unauthorized ones.

Reportedly, probes have uncovered that the general public does not benefit from these business premises.