Amaraweera instructs removal of vending stalls at Bastian Mawatha

Amaraweera instructs removal of vending stalls at Bastian Mawatha

December 23, 2019   12:34 pm

-

Minister of Transport Service Management and Minister of Power & Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has given instructions to remove unauthorized vending stalls set up alongside the Bastian Mawatha in Pettah.

The officials of the National Transport Commission have accordingly been directed to take action in this regard.

It is reported that these premises were previously allocated for the vendors based on political interests.

Minister Amaraweera has accordingly instructed the officials to inspect the legality of these vending stalls and take measures to remove unauthorized ones.

Reportedly, probes have uncovered that the general public does not benefit from these business premises.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories