Eight sluice gates of Kantale Reservoir opened

Eight sluice gates of Kantale Reservoir opened

December 23, 2019   12:42 pm

-

Eight sluice gates of the Kantale Reservoir have been opened due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the area, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The Regional Irrigation Engineer of Kantale stated that the sluice gates have been opened up to 8-9 inches as the water level of the reservoir had risen with the prevailing showery conditions.

The residents of the low lying areas have been requested to evacuate to safer shelters as a precaution, stated the Engineer.

Currently, the water level of the Kantale Reservoir is reported at 105,000 acre-feet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories