Eight sluice gates of Kantale Reservoir opened

-

Eight sluice gates of the Kantale Reservoir have been opened due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the area, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The Regional Irrigation Engineer of Kantale stated that the sluice gates have been opened up to 8-9 inches as the water level of the reservoir had risen with the prevailing showery conditions.

The residents of the low lying areas have been requested to evacuate to safer shelters as a precaution, stated the Engineer.

Currently, the water level of the Kantale Reservoir is reported at 105,000 acre-feet.