The National Police Commission (NPC) has decided to call for a report from the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) with regard to the arrest of MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.

A letter by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri, on Friday (20), alleged that the police have not complied with the traditions that should be followed when taking a Member of Parliament into custody.

Accordingly, the NPC decided to call for a report on the arrest of former Megapolis and Western Development Minister.

Secretary of the NPC Nishantha Weerasinha stated that Acting IGP C. D. Wickramaratne to submit the report to the NPC when the Commission meets on 27th December.

In an arrest of a member of the parliament, the Speaker of the Parliament must be informed before the arrest. However, such action had not been taken during the arrest of MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.