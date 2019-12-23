Cardinal calls for environment-friendly power projects

-

His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says environment-friendly power projects which utilize renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power must be prioritized.

The Cardinal made this remark when Minister of Transport Service Management and Minister of Power & Energy Mahinda Amaraweera called on him this morning (23).

He pointed out that using non-renewable energy resources like coal, petroleum and natural gas to generate electricity poses massive threats to the environment.

Accordingly, the Cardinal requested Minister Amaraweera to give priority to environmentally-safe power generation projects.