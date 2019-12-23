Nearly Rs. 17 million allotted for flood reliefs - Bandula

-

The government has allocated approximately Rs. 17 million to provide reliefs for people affected by the inclement weather, says Minister Bandula Gunawardana.

He stated this addressing a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information this morning (23).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has already visited the flood-affected areas and that the government is heeding the current disaster situation in the country, Minister Gunawardana added.