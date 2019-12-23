-

Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has been granted permission by the court to record a statement from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara regarding the road accident involving former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara is currently under remand custody over a case on the Easter Sunday attacks.

This order has been issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court considering a request made to the court by the CCD.

Meanwhile, former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka is currently under remand over an alleged hit-and-run case in 2016.