Maximum security during Christmas season - Army Chief

The security forces including the Army are working on providing maximum security for the Christmas season, says Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Speaking to the media following an event held in Colombo, the Army Chief said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, has given instructions to the Police and the Tri-forces in this regard.

He commented that security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of the general public during the festive season.