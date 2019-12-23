Special bus and train services during festive season

-

Special bus and train services will be in operation to facilitate the public during the forthcoming holiday season.

The special three-day train service will commence from tomorrow (24), stated the Deputy General Manager of the Railway Department V. S. Polwattage.

This has been done under the directives of the General Manager of Railways considering the forthcoming festive season.

Accordingly, the special train service will be in operation on the 24th, 27th, and 29th of December.

A special train from Colombo Fort to Badulla at 7.35 pm and another from Badulla to Colombo at 8.30 pm will be operated on the aforementioned dates.

The special service will operate with first, second and third-class seating arrangements.

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will also launch a special bus service to coincide with the festive season.

Accordingly, the special bus service operated according to the needs of the passengers will commence from 21st December to 1st January 2020.

Further, holidays of the SLTB drivers and conductors have been canceled for the festive season.

Measures have been taken to deploy additional buses to suburban towns including Kandy, Negombo, and Galle.