Met. Dept. warns of heavy rains of about 100 mm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a red warning as very heavy falls of about 100-150 mm are expected in some areas in Northern Province and in Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts.

Heavy falls of about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Central province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Anuradhapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province. Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

The Department warns that heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas, water inundation in low lying areas, and uprooting of large avenue trees.

People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide-prone areas), motorists and the public using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant, advises the Department.