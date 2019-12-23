Indian Chief of Naval Staff successfully concludes Sri Lanka tour

-

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh who was on an official tour to Sri Lanka, on completion of the tour events, left the island yesterday (22).

During his visit to Sri Lanka, the Indian CNS Admiral Karambir Singh met the Prime Minister, the Secretary Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Admiral Singh who graced the Commissioning ceremony of the Midshipmen as the chief guest at the Naval and Maritime Academy on 22nd December left the island in the evening of the same day after meeting Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva in the VIP chamber at Bandaranaike International Airport.