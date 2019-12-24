Showery condition likely to reduce from tomorrow

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the showery condition over the island is likely to temporarily reduce to some extent from tomorrow (25 December).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern province while several spells of showers will occur in the Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.