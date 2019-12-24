Navy arrests person with Madana Modaka haul

-

A person has been arrested over the possession of a haul of ‘Madana Modaka’ drug pills during a search carried out by Navy in coordination with Police STF, at China Bay area in Trincomale.

Accordingly, a suspicious small lorry had been observed during a combined operation carried out at China Bay in Trincomalee by Navy in coordination with Police STF-Sardhapura on December 23.

Following a further search of the lorry, approximately 375 of Madana Modaka pills were recovered.

In the inquiry, it was revealed that these Madana Modaka pills were being transported for sale.

The apprehended person is a resident of China Bay area, aged 74.

The suspect, the drugs and the lorry were handed over to Excise Office-Trincomalee for further investigation, navy said.