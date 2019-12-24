Former MP Justin Galappaththi passes away

December 24, 2019   04:49 pm

Former Matara District MP Justin Galappaththi has passed away at a private hospital in Colombo today (24), at the age of 68.

The former Southern Provincial Council member is a father of three including, UNP Devinuwara Organiser Chathura Galappaththi.

Mr Galappaththi was first elected to the Southern Provincial Council in 1988 and continued to serve until the 2014 Provincial Council Election, in which his eldest son contested.

However, he had continued to engage in active politics until his demise. 

Justin Galappaththi’s remains will be brought to his residence in Pamburana, Matara tonight.  

