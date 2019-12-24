State and provincial authorities banned from entering into foreign deals

State and provincial authorities banned from entering into foreign deals

December 24, 2019   07:51 pm

-

The President has declared that no state institution or provincial government institution will be allowed to enter into any agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with foreign countries hereafter, State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said.

This will make sure that state institutions will not be able to act outside of existing criteria of the government, he pointed out.

Yapa says that the country should be governed by establishing discipline.

The State Minister mentioned this at a press conference held this morning (24).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories