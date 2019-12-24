State and provincial authorities banned from entering into foreign deals

-

The President has declared that no state institution or provincial government institution will be allowed to enter into any agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with foreign countries hereafter, State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said.

This will make sure that state institutions will not be able to act outside of existing criteria of the government, he pointed out.

Yapa says that the country should be governed by establishing discipline.

The State Minister mentioned this at a press conference held this morning (24).