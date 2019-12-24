Special measures from govt. to supply rice for concessionary rates

-

Cabinet Sub Committee on Cost of Living has decided to implement special measures in the future to supply rice to people at concessionary rates and without a shortage.

The Committee on Cost of Living, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, met this afternoon (24).

Co-Cabinet spokesperson Minister Ramesh Pathirana, speaking to the media, said the President and the Prime Minister paid special attention to the inflated prices of rice during the meeting.

Accordingly, the government has taken many measures, including the purchase of rice stocks from major mills in the country, to reduce the price of rice in order to provide relief to the general public, he added.