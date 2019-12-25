Three apprehended with over 80 kg Kerala Cannabis

-

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 03 persons with Kerala Cannabis in the beach area of Mollipuram, Puttalam during a search operation in the area.

Reportedly, the Navy had detected 03 suspicious persons and found 80.25 kg of Kerala Cannabis in their possession.

Further, a Vallam (traditional boat) and a motorbike belonging to the suspects were also seized, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

The apprehended persons have been identified as residents of Mollipuram and Puttalam, aged 32, 38 and 47 years.

Meanwhile, the suspects along with the items belonging to them were handed over to the Police Special Task Force of Puttalam for onward action.