Seven arrested for illegal fishing in Nilaveli

Navy personnel apprehended 7 persons who engaged in fishing activities using unauthorized nets in Nilaveli, Trincomalee.

The apprehension was made during a patrol conducted in the general area of Nilaveli by the Navy on Tuesday (24).

The apprehended persons along with an unauthorized fishing net, a dinghy and other fishing gear belonging to them were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries of Trincomalee for onward action, the SLN said.

Throughout the year, the Navy had held a number of persons who engaged in illegal fishing by means of unauthorized fishing nets.