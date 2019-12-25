Seven arrested for illegal fishing in Nilaveli

Seven arrested for illegal fishing in Nilaveli

December 25, 2019   02:05 pm

-

Navy personnel apprehended 7 persons who engaged in fishing activities using unauthorized nets in Nilaveli, Trincomalee.

The apprehension was made during a patrol conducted in the general area of Nilaveli by the Navy on Tuesday (24). 

The apprehended persons along with an unauthorized fishing net, a dinghy and other fishing gear belonging to them were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries of Trincomalee for onward action, the SLN said.

Throughout the year, the Navy had held a number of persons who engaged in illegal fishing by means of unauthorized fishing nets. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories