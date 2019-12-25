-

The weapon which was taken away from a soldier, who was attacked at the Bogaswewa army camp in Vavuniya this morning, has been recovered at Kekirawa.

The Military Spokesman said that the stolen firearm was discovered by the Military Police and Intelligence.

The service weapon of a soldier on sentry duty at Bogaswewa camp in Vavuniya was taken away by unidentified persons after injuring the soldier in the early hours today (25).

Military spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe stated that the suspects had injured the soldier on duty by slitting his throat and that the victims has been hospital with critical injuries.

Bogaswewa Police and Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police (SLCMP) have begun investigations into the physical attack perpetrated on an Army soldier early this morning (25) around 4.00 am while he was returning to his guard room after a sentry duty in the general area of Bogaswewa, Vavuniya.

The unidentified assailant after causing injuries to the soldier has fled the area after taking away the soldier’s weapon.

The injured soldier is receiving medical treatment at Anuradhapura Victoria Military Hospital.

Investigations are currently underway, the Sri Lanka Army said.