Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith on Wednesday called for Christmas to be celebrated in a moderate way in memory of the victims of the devastating Easter terror attacks.

“Christmas is indeed a happy occasion. But it will be in good order if celebrated in a moderate way,” Ranjith said in a statement.

Ranjith chose the bomb devastated Katuwapitiya church in the western coastal area of Negombo for the mid night mass.

During the mass, he blessed the victims of the attack and the survivors who still suffer with severe injuries.

Several of the 125 people injured in the Easter attack were brought to services held at Katuwapitya church.

“We will not build hatred against those who committed this crime, but urge these extremist groups to stop such attacks,” Cardinal Ranjith said in his sermon.

Earlier, Cardinal Ranjith had called on Catholics to mark Christmas on a quiet note without firecrackers and celebrations.

Two other churches and three luxury tourist hotels were targeted on Easter Sunday by the suicide bombers on April 21.

