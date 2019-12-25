Army deserter arrested over Bogaswewa incident

-

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on a soldier on sentry duty at the Bogaswewa army camp in Vavuniya this morning (25).

An unidentified assailant had caused injuries to a soldier returning from duties in the general area of Bogaswewa, Vavuniya.

Bogaswewa Police, Military Intelligence Corps and Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police (SLCMP) apprehended the assailant, an Army deserter, in less than six hours and recovered the soldier’s weapon from a wayside bushy location near Kekirawa this morning (25), the army said.

While the soldier was returning to his guard room Wednesday (25) morning around 4.00 am after a sentry duty in the general area of Bogaswewa, an unidentified assailant inflicted injuries on the soldier and fled with his weapon.

The injured soldier is receiving medical treatment at Anuradhapura Victoria Military Hospital. Police investigations are underway.