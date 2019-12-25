Suspect arrested with over 4.8kg of Kerala cannabis

-

Navy personnel with the assistance of Mannar Division Vice Squad arrested a person with 4.870kg of Kerala Cannabis in Periyakasal, Mannar this morning (25).



The North Central Naval Command in coordination with the Mannar Division Vice Squad conducted a search in Periyakasal, Mannar and detected a suspicious person.

When the suspect was searched, the amount of Kerala Cannabis was found in his possession and the suspect was taken into custody accordingly, the navy said.



The suspect has been identified as a resident of Periyakasal, aged 28.

The apprehended suspect along with Kerala Cannabis was handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action.