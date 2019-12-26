-

Officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have reportedly inspected UNP Parliamentarian Dr. Rajitha Senaratne’s residences in Colombo and Kalutara, in order to execute a warrant for the former minister’s arrest.

Over 24 hours have passed since the Colombo Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Rajitha Senaratne in connection with the now infamous ‘white van’ press briefing, however the police are yet to place the MP under arrest.

Based on the instructions of the Attorney General, the CID had obtained an arrest warrant from the court, which had previously imposed an oversea travel ban on the former Health Minister.

The two individuals who had participated in the ‘white van’ press conference along with Dr. Senaratne are currently in remand custody.

Officers of the CID today visited the MP’s residence in Colombo in order to execute the warrant, however they later left as Dr. Senaratne was not at home.

Afterwards the team of CID officers inspected the MP’s house at Hettimulla, Beruwala also to no avail.