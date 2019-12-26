Loud music banned on private buses from Jan. 1

-

The government has decided to put a stop to the playing of loud music inside private passenger buses, starting from January 01, 2020.

Minister of Transport Service Management Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the decision was taken after considering the complaints put forward by passengers.

The minister stated that instead of songs that are playing on the buses too loudly, he has advised officials of the National Transport Commission (NTC) to introduce a collection of thousands of songs that passengers can enjoy with ease and to introduce videos with important messages to passengers.

Despite the private sector controlling over 60% of the passenger transport services in the country through a steady growth, the quality of the service continues to give rise to numerous issue, with the loud music often heard played inside private buses being one of them.