Annular solar eclipse visible from Sri Lanka today

Sri Lankans have the rare opportunity to witness a partial and annular solar eclipse today (26).

The annular phase of this solar eclipse is visible from Saudi Arabia, southern India, Northern parts of Sri Lanka and parts of Indonesia. Those in Europe, parts of Asia, Southern parts Sri Lanka and North-West Australia will see a partial eclipse.

The Annular phase of the eclipse begins approximately 180 kilometers West of Dammam in the desert of eastern Saudi Arabia around 9.04 a.m. (Sri Lankan Time).

Arthur C Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies says both partial and annular phases (Penumbral and Umbra shadow) of the eclipse is first touched on Sri Lankan lands at 8:08:44.0 a.m. and 9.33.16.7 a.m. respectively on Delft Island in Jaffna area. At this penumbral first touch, the Sun is at the altitude of 22.10 while when the Sun reaches at the altitude of 39.20 the Umbra shadow touches the Sri Lankan lands. The centerline of the umbra shadow enters Sri Lankan tertiary through Analathivu Island in Jaffna, crosses the A9 road close to Murikandi, Iranamadu area and traverses along Kokuthuduwai in Welioya area.

The annular phase lasts only 2 minutes and 40 seconds within the mainland of Sri Lanka along the centerline, the Arthur C Clarke Centre said. During the maximum annular phase along the center line within the Sri Lanka mainland, the moon covers approximately 93% of the Sun.