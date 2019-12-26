Motion filed to recall arrest warrant on Rajitha

December 26, 2019   10:55 am

Attorneys representing MP Rajitha Senaratne have filed a motion to submit explanations for the recall of the arrest warrant on the parliamentarian.

The motion has been filed before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (26), stated Ada Derana reporter.

On 24th December, the Colombo Additional Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest the former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne over the controversial “white van” media briefing he had called last month.

