Sivajilingam summoned to TID

Former Northern Provincial Councilor M. K. Sivajilingam has been requested to appear before the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

According to Sivajilingam, he has been asked to appear at the TID, tomorrow (27).

Reportedly, he has been summoned to obtain a statement regarding a celebration held in the Vellamullivaikal area in Mullaitivu last May.

A week-long commemoration program called the Genocide Commemoration Week had been organized with the leadership of M. K. Sivajilingam, in May 2019.